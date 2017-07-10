Peshawar - To build up further pressure on federal government to take practical steps for realising the proposed reforms in Federally-Administered Tribal Areas, particularly merging the tribal belt into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the treasury and some opposition parties agreed to summon KP Assembly session likely in the last week of the current month to pass on a strong message in support of the demands.

The one-point agenda for the proposed special session of the assembly is to discuss and demand implementation of the recommendations of Fata Reforms Committee, which had recommended the Fata-KP merger besides other steps for mainstreaming the tribal areas.

Formed by the federal government, the reforms committee headed by Prime Minister’s advisor on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz had been tasked to propose reforms in the present status of tribal areas for bringing it into the national mainstream. The committee’s members visited all tribal agencies and frontier regions, compiled a comprehensive report, which the federal cabinet later approved on March 2. However, since then, there is no progress over the matter.

In this regard, while considered to be an effective forum and a representative Jirga of the people of the province, the KP Assembly would meet to raise a strong voice to press the federal government to go ahead with the reforms process.

In the session, KP Assembly’s lawmakers both from government and opposition benches would be given an opportunity to present his or her party’s viewpoint over Fata Reforms. Presently, nearly every political party having a power base in KP or Fata is in favour of the Fata-KP merger in light of the recommendations of the Fata Reforms Committee, but only the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is toeing a different path. The Maulana though does not oppose the reforms process, however; has reservations over the procedure adopted by the federal government for the purpose. The Maulana demands a referendum over the various options in the tribal areas, while the parties favouring the merger demand going for it without any referendum.

Following a thorough debate, the KP Assembly would also pass a joint resolution to call upon the federal government to implement Fata Reforms without further delay. The joint resolution would also demand for incorporating certain proposals of the KP government in the reforms process, including its complete territorial, legal and administrative jurisdiction over the tribal areas.

The KP government had earlier recommended to the federal government that there should be no role of the governor in tribal areas after the merger, like he doesn’t have presently in settled areas, delegating all administration and legal powers to the chief executive of the province, the chief minister.

Clearly, in next general elections that are around the corner, almost all political parties whether opponents or supporters of Fata Reforms would exploit this issue in their own favour. The reality, however, is that a vast majority of the people of Fata desires that reforms should be implemented straightaway as further delay in the process is going to create an unrest among tribal people.

As the political atmosphere is heating up with each passing day, it seems that the federal government now has lesser interest in implementing the much-awaited Fata Reforms. And that’s why different political parties are planning different programmes to build up pressure on the federal government in this regard.

No doubt, going for Fata Reforms was a landmark achievement of the federal government and those backing mainstreaming of Fata. But unfortunately, the delay in the process is creating many questions in people’s minds. And now, the developments taking place on political horizon predict that in the prevailing situation, it does not seem to happen in the near future.

To educate people on reforms and its bright prospects, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) have started organising public meetings in various parts of Fata. The tribesmen are told in speeches that certain politicians and bureaucracy at Fata Secretariat are opposing tribal areas’ integration with the KP.

From day first, the JUI-F of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Mehmood Khan Achakzai’s Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) are the only two parties that have been openly opposing the Fata-KP merger. The JUI-F supports mainstreaming Fata, but not making it as part of the KP, while the PkMAP favours retaining the present status of tribal areas.

Both the parties have time and again suggested holding a referendum on the issue if the government is really interested to bring tribal people into the mainstream, but the rest of the major political parties are opposing the idea. As the elections are approaching speedily, the JUI-F has too launched a drive in tribal areas calling people about the possible negative impacts of the proposed Fata reforms.