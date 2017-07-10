SEOUL - Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, representing Pakistan, was unanimously elected as Vice Chairman of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), which represents over 300 political parties from 52 Asian countries.

The election was held at the meeting of the ICAPP Standing Committee, comprising 27 members, meeting here in Seoul. T

he Standing Committee also held a minute of silence to honour the memory of Senator Mushahid's father, Colonel Amjad Hussain Sayed, who passed away recently. The Chairman of ICAPP, former Speaker of the Philippines, Jose de Venecia, praised Colonel Amjad Hussain as a 'great Asian', since he served with distinction as Pakistan's first Military Attache to Indonesia and also visited China on the invitation of the Communist Party of China.

Senator Mushahid Hussain thanked ICAPP for 'honouring Pakistan' by electing him Vice Chairman of ICAPP, and for honouring the memory of his father. Senator Mushahid Hussain was also keynote Speaker at the First Asia Europe Political Forum organised by ICAPP.

