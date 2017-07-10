Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif had no option left but to resign after the JIT report was made public.

Addressing media persons in Islamabad, Imran Khan alleged that the Sharifs were looting the country. “The ones who are helping out the criminal should also be regarded as criminals,” he added.

Imran referred to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif as ‘Chota Godfather’, urging him to resign as well along with Nawaz Sharif. “The Chota Godfather who wears his hat and Italian suits should also resign with Nawaz,” he added.

He said that the report’s findings have vindicated him and finally the opposition's hard work paid off. He said that his party’s reservations proved to be true.

He alleged the ruling party went all out to obstruct the investigation and in the process discredited the state institutions, compelling them to use wrong methods.

“I am grateful that at the end truth has prevailed, whatever we have been saying all along today came out before everyone,” he said.