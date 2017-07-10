VEHARI - Yet another tanker loaded with highly inflammable motor fuel overturned on Burewala Road in Mailsi here on Sunday.

A large number of people gathered at the scene of accident with whatever utensils they could find to fill with the highly inflammable diesel fuel.

There were no police and civil defence personnel to stop the people from collecting the highly combustible fuel.

This accident is the latest in the series of such accidents including the deadly mishap that cost over 200 people their lives while collecting oil from an overturned oil tanker in Ahmadpur Sharqia.

Just yesterday an oil tanker carrying over 50,000 litres of diesel was overturned on Motorway near Hyderabad. The oil tanker was on its way to Moro from Karachi and overturned on Motorway at Chari area some 32 kilometers off Hyderabad. The driver, who was severely injured and consequently taken to the hospital, reported to be drowsy which caused the tanker to veer off from the Karachi-Hyderabad route and crash, rescue sources had said.

The tanker went off the road and overturned in the rough terrain. Police said that diesel oil was spilling from the tanker. Motorway Police and rescue officials rushing to the spot shifted the injured driver to a hospital in Hyderabad.

POS AMONG 68 HELD WITH ARMS, DRUGS: The police arrested 68 outlaws including proclaimed offenders (POs), drug peddlers and recovered arms and drugs from their possession here on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Saeed Malik said that police teams belonging to various police stations of Vehari conducted search operations in respective jurisdictions.

He said that during separate actions, police arrested 68 outlaws including 51 POs, seven drug peddlers and recovered arms and drugs from their possession.

The police confiscated the recovered arms, drugs and the detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them with concerned police stations.

INP