In response to unprovoked Indian firing from across the Line of Control, Pakistan Army has destroyed two Indian army posts and killed four soldiers, reported Radio Pakistan.

Pak Army stands by innocent civ population against unprovoked Indian CFVs & would cont to respond befittingly to this naked aggression. pic.twitter.com/E9anbYUlxa — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 9, 2017







A press release issued by ISPR says Pakistan Army has befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing, causing losses in men and material.

The press release said that Pakistan Army will protect civil population against unprovoked Indian aggression at all cost.

The ISPR has also released a video, showing the two Indian army posts being destroyed.

It may be recalled that five civilians were martyred as a result of unprovoked Indian firing from across the Line of Control on Saturday.

In utter failure to cap remembrance of Wani's shahadat, Indian forces targeted innocent civ along LOC. Indian guns silenced effectively! pic.twitter.com/qOoAtVvCIg — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 9, 2017



