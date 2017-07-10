Gilgit - Pakistan Pakistan People Party (PPP) candidate won the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA-4) Nagar by-election held on Sunday. According to unofficial results, PPP candidate Javaid Hussain secured 6,888 votes while the runner-up Islami Tehreek Pakistan (ITP) candidate Muhammad Baqar bagged 6,051 votes.The seat fell vacant after the death of Muhammad Ali Shaikh of the ITP, who had won the seat in 2015 general elections.At least 40 polling stations had been established in the constituency by the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission for 18,805 voters including 87,87 women. Polling began at 8.00 am and ended at 4.00pm.