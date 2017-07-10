ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's visit to Dasu town, Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Monday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Fresh date for the visit will be announced later subject to weather condition, PM Office media wing said in a Press release on Sunday. The Prime Minister has to inaugurate commencement of the construction work on the Dasu hydropower project.



APP