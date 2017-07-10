Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected the Joint Investigation Team's report submitted to the Supreme Court Monday describing it as ‘trash’.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the report is a "compilation of allegations" hurled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"This report is a political statement which reads like an Imran-nama," the minister said.

Ahsan Iqbal said the report lacks any substantial evidence against the prime minister and his family. “Our legal team is reviewing the report and will submit its arguments in the apex court. He said the government will face all the onslaughts being perpetrated from the opposition,” he added.

“The prime minister has nothing to do with Sharif family business,” he said, adding that the apex court had asked the JIT to seek answers of 13 questions but it chose to act as a trial court.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah said four out of six JIT members were totally ignorant of the legal process of investigation.

He claimed that JIT members were biased, which was against the principles of justice. He said the JIT has failed to record the statement of the most important witness in the case. He said JIT members would threaten the people who used to appear before them to record their statements.