ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday said the Sharif family had to itself produce defence witnesses - including Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani - before the Joint Investigation Team, probing the Panama leaks scandal.

PPP spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said the burden of not producing its witness before the investigation team or court would have to be borne by the ruling family and no one else.

“The same principle was applied when the former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani appeared before the Supreme Court in the case of writing letter to Swiss authorities against the president of the country,” he reminded.

Babar denounced the threat by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers to reject the JIT report if it failed to record the evidence of the Qatari prince in the Panama Papers case.

“From the very start, the ruling family sought to run away from the JIT. The latest outbursts in unison by some federal ministers rejecting the JIT even before it has finalised its report strengthens the perception, the PML-N is hell bent [upon] reject[ing] [the] JIT report regardless of whether the Qatari prince appeared before the JIT or not,” he said.

Responding to a news conference by four federal ministers on the subject, Babar said as defence witness it was the responsibility of the respondents - in this case the ruling family - to produce the Qatari prince before the JIT and the court.

“The fuming and fulminating ministers of [the] PML-N have made much of the JIT quizzing former military dictator General Pervez Musharaf at his residence in the treason case and that of Mark Seigel in Washington through video conferencing in the Benazir Bhutto murder case,” he said.

Babar added: “This comparison however misses a fundamental point; Technically Musharraf was quizzed in jail as his residence was declared sub jail. Mark Seigel, on the other hand, recorded his statement through video conferences from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington and not from his home.”

Last day, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that it would not accept the JIT’s reports over the Panama leaks case - due on July 10 – without Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani’s testimony.

The PML-N said that the JIT report would be clearly one-sided, if the testimony of Qatari Prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani was not included.

Federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal said that the JIT should not submit an incomplete report.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that if the Qatari prince wished to record statement through video conference he had to do so from Pakistan embassy in Doha and “it is the responsibility of the respondents to ensure that he does so.”