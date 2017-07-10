LAHORE - Senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that his criticism by American spy Raymond Davis was an honour for him.

Addressing a public rally on Walton Road here, the former Foreign Minister said that opponents were trying to link him with the release of Raymond Davis despite latter’s statement complaining that Shah Mehmood hindered his release.

He said that Punjab government also played a role in the release of American spy who could not have been freed had the government prevented his exit from jail. He asked Shehbaz Sharif to explain as to how Raymond Davis reached Lahore Airport from the Kot Lakhpat jail where he had been detained before his release.

“Shehbaz Sharif is not that naïve to understand the factual position”, he added.

He said that Raymond’s criticism in his book that Shah Mehmood did not play the role of a facilitator was testimony to his stand he took at that time.

Shah Mehmood also came down hard on the Federal Ministers for their statements against the JIT.

He termed it a direct attack on the Supreme Court which had constituted the investigation team to probe the money-laundering charges against the Sharif family.

Meanwhile, PTI leader and former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar yesterday said that government’s rejection of the JIT report even before its submission with the court was a U-turn of the PML-N.

“The Federal Ministers, party leaders and spokesmen of government are challenging the rule of law, State institutions and the Supreme Court”, he said while addressing a Press conference along with Opposition Leader Mehmoodur Rashid.

Sarwar further stated that JIT was working under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court but if the PML-N thought it, otherwise, it should let the nation know who was controlling this investigation body. He said that it was responsibility of PML-N to present the Qatari Prince before the JIT.

He said that PTI will defend the JIT on every forum against the onslaughts from the ruling party who will responsible if the democracy is derailed due to its irresponsible actions.

Mian Mehmood ur Rashid said that PML-N was stopping the Qatari Prince from coming to Pakistan in an attempt to make the JIT report controversial. “In the next phase of accountability, "Khwajgaan" of the PML-N will be held answerable for their corruption,” he added.

OUR STAFF REPORTER