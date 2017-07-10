KAMALIA - The Health Department sealed three illegal dental clinics and a local restaurant for serving unhygienic foodstuffs here the other day.

According to official sources, the DDO Health along with other officials raided local dental clinics including Ramay Dental Clinic, Arif Dental Clinic at Sadar Bazaar and another at Zia Road. The officials sealed the clinics as the clinics’ owners failed to show original licenses of clinics. Their cases have been sent to drug courts.

Meanwhile, the Health Department officials visited a local hotel near General Bus Stand Kamalia. They found unhygienic food there preserved in deep freezers. The officials seized the food and sealed the hotel.