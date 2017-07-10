The Islamabad police arrested seven outlaws from different areas of the city on Monday and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Sub-Inspector Aashiq Hussain from Bhara Kahu police arrested Habib after recovery of two pistols and ammunition while ASI Rizwan arrested Jawad for possessing 30 bore pistol, 12 bore repeater gun and 155 gram hashish.

Sub-Inspector Umer Hyat from Bani Gala police arrested Babar Khan for having 25 liquor bottles while ASI Muhammad Ashfaq from Shehzad town police nabbed Aamir Shehzad for having 50 gram heroin.

Inspector Haider Ali from CIA police arrested Temur Gul for having 30 bore pistol. ASI Azkaar Hussain from Koral police arrested Umer Khan for possessing 30 bore pistol while Sub-Inspector Arshad Mehmud from Sihala police apprehended Asif for having 30 bore pistol.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, nine professional alm-seekers were arrested from various areas of the city.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to accelerate efforts for effective policing.