SADIQABAD - Shopkeepers were asked to vacate encroached places in front of their shops voluntarily to avoid traffic mess in the city.

Chairing a meeting, Convener Encroachment Committee Haji Abdul Khaliq said that the encroached places in front of shops cause frequent traffic jams. Similarly, they badly distort beauty of the city.

He directed the officials concerned to remove encroachments from the main city roads including Hospital Road, Link Road, Railway Road, Sattar Shaheed Road, Punjab Cinema Road, Water Supply Road Allama Iqbal Road and Shahrah-i-Quaid-e-Azam to avoid traffic mess. He informed that rickshaws have been restricted to travel on specific routes. Similarly, transporters have also been asked to travel on Bypass and not to enter the city.

Land Inspector Rana Zahid Rafique and Encroachment Committee members Ch Tahir Zia, Malik Asghar and Asad Riaz Cheema attended the meeting.