SWABI - A ninth grade student of a private school in the district committed suicide on Sunday after his parents scolded him for securing poor marks in the Secondary School Certificate exams, police said.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mardan recently announced the SSC results.

The incident occurred in Chota Lahor in the jurisdiction of Chota Lahor Police Station. The student who committed suicide was identified as Muhammad Afaq. He got 376 marks out of 550 total marks.

The result infuriated his father, Muhammad Haroon, who reportedly scolded his son and repeatedly asked him to explain his poor result despite provision of all sorts of facilities by his parents and spending huge sums over his education.

The repeated raised questions about his result enraged the boy, who took poisonous pills used for killing insects in wheat grain. He was taken to Civil Hospital, Chota Lahor where the doctors pronounced him dead.



Muqaddam Khan