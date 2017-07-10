Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj criticised Pakistan's foreign affairs head Sartaj Aziz for not responding to her letter about granting visa to Kulbhudhan Jadhav's mother.

Today, Swaraj tweeted that she had written a "personal letter" to Aziz on the request of Avantika Jadhav to meet her son.

"However, Mr Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter," she posted.

Indian former navy officer and RAW agent, Jadhav, arrested by Pakistan last year for spying, was sentenced to death by a military court earlier this year.

Multiple requests from New Delhi for consular access have been denied. India has moved the International Court of Justice, which on May 18 restrained Pakistan from executing the death sentence.

Swaraj's tweets followed reports that a Pakistani cancer patient had been denied a medical visa for her treatment in India. 25-year-old Faiza Tanveer, who has an aggressive tumour in her mouth, has reportedly claimed that she had applied for a medical visa to India but her request was rejected. According to her family, the reason given was "deteriorating ties".

"I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. I am sure Mr.Sartaj Aziz also has consideration for the nationals of his country. All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan nationals," Indian minister tweeted.

"I see no reason why should he hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country."

The minister talked about how India too has a visa application pending "for an Indian national Mrs. Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan". It takes a beat to realise she's talking about the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan "spying".