NEW DELHI: On the recommendation Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz medical visas will be issued to Pakistani patients said Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj today.

The Indian Embassy rejected the medical visa application of a patient Faiza Tanveer last week, as the reason for refusal was deteriorating relations between Pakistan and India. She appealed to politicians to provide help to facilitate her visa application so that she can receive treatment at the Inderprastha Dental College and Hospital (IDCH) in Ghaziabad.

Sushma Swaraj said in her tweets that, “I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. I am sure Sartaj Aziz also has consideration for the nationals of his country. I see no reason why should he hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country”.

She also brought up the issue of visa application of Avantika Jadhav, the mother of self-confessed Indian spy Kulbashan Jadhav, saying that it was pending in Pakistan.

“We also have a visa application pending for an Indian national Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan,” she said.

Swaraj further said in her final tweet that, “But I assure Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa with a recommendation from Sartaj Aziz, we will issue the visa immediately”.