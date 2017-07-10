BAHAWALPUR - Hundreds of male and female teachers staged a protest in front of the Divisional Commissioner’s office and blocked road against the handing over of Cholistan Community schools to private sector.

The protesters, carrying placards and banners, kept the road blocked for more than four hours.

The protesting teachers told the media that they have been teaching children of Cholistan for the past seven years despite all difficulties and hardships. They informed that three years ago, these schools were handed over to the Punjab Education Foundation and at that time, the teachers were assured of pay scales and regularization of service. But the Punjab government has backed off its promise and now handing over the schools to private sector, they pointed out. “We reject such anti-education decision because majority of teachers have grown overage and cannot apply for any government jobs besides after the privatization of these schools, there is no guarantee of their jobs,” they regretted.

They pledged to continue their protest until the Punjab government revoke its decision, adding that they will stage protest in front the Punjab Assembly in Lahore if the need arises. They demanded that teachers of Cholistan Community Schools should be regularised by giving them pay scales or the status of CDA’s regular employee. They also demanded that an education directorate under the Cholistan Development Authority should be set up to streamline their affairs.

In the meanwhile representatives of the protesting teachers held negotiation with the Bahawalpur Divisional Commissioner at his office where they were asked to cancel their protest as the education Secretary (schools) is coming on a visit to Bahawalpur on July 11. They were informed that their demands will be presented to the secretary, at which the teachers end their protest.