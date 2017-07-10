KASUR - Police claimed to have recovered a teenager of Chak 56 Kot Radha Kishan within 24 hours of abduction and arrested the kidnappers here the other day.

Mehmood Ahmed told the police that his son Mansoor Ahmed worked at a car workshop in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). He said that Mansoor left for Mirpur after Eid holidays but did not reach there.

He told police that some unidentified accused had abducted his son on the way and demanded Rs50,000 for his release. DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi constituted six police teams under the supervision of DSP Saddr Mirza Arif Rasheed for recovery of the youth. Two teams were sent to Lahore, three were sent to Kamoke and the sixth team was placed at IT Room to share intelligence based information with other five teams, working in the field.

The police were tipped-off that the kidnapers were relocating the boy from Lahore to Kamoke, AJK and Rawalpindi but the police did not give up the chase.

In the meanwhile, the abductors called Mehmood and demanded Rs50,000 ransom for the release of his son. The police track down their location and nabbed them. The police managed to set free the teenager safely. The youth later told the police that the kidnappers abused him sexually during captivity besides severely torturing him.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.