KARACHI: A reporter of The Nation was forcefully taken away from his house in the wee hours of Sunday morning by a team of over a dozen men. He was released after nearly 20 hours.

Police and Rangers denied any role in the abduction of Abdullah Zafar, who was taken away from his house at Lawyers Society, Scheme 33, in Sacchal Police area. The family had moved six months ago from Shah Faisal Colony, where they used to live with Abdullah’s uncle Ibratullah’s family.

The raiding party first went to the house of Ibratullah, blindfolded him and took him along to guide them to Abdullah’s new home.

“Over a dozen men in civvies arrived at our home on three vehicles. The abductors talked with Abdullah for a couple of minutes and after checking his identity card took him away with them,” the father said.

The family had accused the police of non-cooperation. “I visited [Sacchal police station] many times but they did not register my complaint,” said the father of the journalist. “On my third visit, the officials just took my application and even did not give me a receipt of the application,” he added.

Abdullah after he was released said he did not know the abductors. “They interrogated me and asked me a number of questions which I answered to their satisfaction. In the end they realised that it was a mistake and they had taken me for somebody else. They put me in a van and dropped me near the airport,” Abdullah explained.

He said he was safe and had not received any threatening call from anybody.