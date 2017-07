FC Balochistan carried operations under Raddul Fassad in Quetta and Zhob and arrested three terrorists belonging to a banned organisation yesterday.

According to ISPR, two terrorists of a banned organisation were arrested from Quetta’s Kuli Ismail area. One terrorist of a banned organisation was taken into custody from Gawal Ismailzai area of Zhob.

The authorities recovered one SMG, four rifles, pistols and other explosives meant for terror activities.