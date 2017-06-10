Srinagar - Indian soldiers claimed to have killed five suspected gunmen Friday in a shoot-out near the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir with Pakistan.

Troops deployed along the heavily militarised frontier known as the Line of Control (LOC) shot and killed the suspected fighters when they tried to cross into Indian-occupied Kashmir.

An operation to counter the infiltration bid was still underway in Uri, some 100 kilometres northwest of the summer capital of Kashmir, the Indian army said in a statement.

The deaths came a day after Indian soldiers killed three suspected rebels in an exchange of fire, which also killed one soldier.

Earlier in the week Indian troops killed three combatants as they tried to cross into the territory.

India regularly accuses Pakistan of arming militants and pushing them across the Line of Control to launch attacks on its forces.

Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris seeking self-determination.