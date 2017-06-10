ISLAMABAD: The man who had allegedly assaulted Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Shiekh Rashid Ahmed outside the parliament on Thursday, was granted bail on Friday.

A judicial magistrate of Islamabad on Friday granted the suspect Malik Noor Awan bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

Awan, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker, had confronted Ahmed as he exited the Parliament House on Thursday.

The PML-N worker demanded that the AML chief pay him Rs2.2 million which the latter owed the former from an 18-year-old transaction. As the confrontation grew heated, Ahmed retreated back into the parliament.

Later, after Ahmed filed an FIR against Awan for attacking the former, the police arrested Awan.

On Friday, Awan moved an application with Judicial Magistrate Syed Haider Shah for bail.

During Friday’s proceedings, the counsel for the accused argued that since his client had been implicated in a bailable crime, he urged the court to grant him bail.

After hearing the argument, the court accepted bail plea against the surety bonds of Rs50,000. However, the judge also directed the accused to appear before the court on June 23.