GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various hits in different areas of the district over the past 48 hours.

According to police sources, armed men intercepted Zubair in Tatley Wali and snatched Rs70,000, three cellphones and a gold chain from him; in Ghakkar, bandits looted Rs43,000, a laptop, five cellphones and other valuables from the house of Kashif while in Ahmednagar, dacoits took away Rs35,000 and two cellphones from Aslam. In Wazirabad City Police precincts, robbers snatched Rs50,000, cellphone and gold ornaments from Wazir Ali; in Kamoki Saddr, Nazakat was deprived of Rs122,000, three cellphones and gold chain at gunpoint; in Wahndo, armed men took away Rs40,000 and three cellphones from Mudassar; in Ferozwala, three dacoits entered the shop of Rafaqat and looted Rs15,000, two cellphones and other valuables. Similarly in Ghakkar, bandits snatched Rs20,000 and two cellphones from Hanif; in Wazirabad Saddr, robbers snatched Rs40,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Iftikhar and his family while in Cantt area, Liaqat was deprived of Rs28,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones at gunpoint. In other theft incidents, unidentified thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the house of Mehboob while car of Abdul Waheed was stolen from Satellite Town Market. The police, as usual, have registered cases and launched investigation with no clue or arrest till filing of this report.