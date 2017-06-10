VEHARI-Pinpointing loopholes in the prevailing investigation process, District and Sessions Judge Saeedullah Mughal stressed the important role of investigation officers in dispensation of justice in criminal cases.

“Sometimes due to the negligence of the investigation officers, the applicants suffer immense harm. In this modern age, there are also many defects found in the investigation methods,” he said. “IOs should be familiar with the law of evidence. Eliminating the old text of FIR is necessary. IOs should write the script of investigation by themselves,” he said while addressing a ceremony held to distribute the fund to bear the cost of investigations, in the District Council Hall Vehari.

He said that there are many loopholes in the investigation process due to the unawareness of investigation officers regarding the law. To improve the investigation system investigation officers must know the laws, he said.

“It comes into notice when the investigation officer investigates and takes statement of the applicants he misses to mention timing through which accused gets relief. After statement investigator should get sign of the accused because in court he changes his statement and blames that the statement was taken forcefully,” he said.

“Investigation process must be started immediately after FIR in rape, child abuse and murder cases and evidences must be sent to the laboratory for examination,” he said.

DPO Vehari Umer Saeed Malik, SP Investigation Zubaida Perveen, Judge Shahid Javed, Additional Sessions Judge Salabat Javed, District Bar President Rao Sheraz Raza were also present.

The DPO said to increase the working capacity of the investigators three days training workshop was held. During the workshop, media management, community policing, crime scene investigation, forensic science, criminology, cyber crime, prosecution, interrogation and some other topics were the focused, he said. He added to modernise the police department actions are taken on the orders of the IG Punjab. He pledged to minimise the gap between police and the citizens.

The District Bar president said that investigators had a key role in investigation; they havd all the good and bad of the case in his hand thus they should be loyal and honest. He should prepare a true trial file and also take care of witnesses.

In the end District and Session judge distributed the cheques amounting to Rs1.8 million to the investigation officers to bear the cost of investigation.