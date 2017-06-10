MUZAFFARGARH - Member of the National Assembly Jamshed Dasti has been sent to Central Jail Multan on judicial remand.

Dasti was produced before Duty Magistrate Naeem Bakhsh late the other night and was later taken to Central Jail Multan in tight security under the cover of night as per the order of the duty magistrate.

According to police, Dasti’s colleague chairman Union Council Ajmal Kalro has also been sent on judicial remand to central Jail Multan.

Head of Awami Raj Party (ARP) Jamshed Dasti was arrested from Layyah for illegally stealing water.

Police had said that Dasti was arrested for releasing water in canal from Head Kalo forcibly and illegally. He was warned few days ago for illegally opening Danga Canal but he refused to pay any heed to the warnings.