KAMALIA-Municipal Councillor Rana Shabbir called for immediate removal of encroachments from all bazaars and markets of the Kamalia city.

He expressed his views during a press meet at his residence the other day. He stated that vendors have set up permanent stalls in the bazaar and markets which create a lot of problems for the shoppers. He pointed out that women face a many problems due to the crowd as traffic remains blocked in the bazaars of Kamalia.

He stated that pickpockets and shoplifters also take advantage of the crowd. He warned that buyer crowd is expected to swell before Eidul Fitr and prior to that time, arrangements must be made. He called upon Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Mohammad Sharif to pay special attention to the issue and rid the markets of the squatter mafia.