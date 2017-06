KHAIRPUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the federal government is not providing Sindh electricity intentionally.

While visiting Sachal Sarmast shrine he spoke to media and said, "The federal government has failed in completing its legal duties. We are having loadshedding for 20 hours," he remarked.

Regarding Imran Khan he said, “He will never succeed in defeating Pakistan Peoples Party.”

The CM also inaugurated the three-day Urs at Sachal Sarmast Shrine.