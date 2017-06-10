ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has again sent a request, after fulfilling all legal requirements, to the Interpol for issuance of red warrant for MQM founder Altaf Hussain in a hate speech case.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said that all legal requirements had been fulfilled this time keeping in view the rules and regulations of Interpol.

Altaf Hussain was wanted by Pakistani courts in different criminal cases, the statement said.

Earlier in February this year, Interpol had refused to issue a red warrant against Altaf Hussain, on the grounds that it did not intervene in matters of a state that were political and religious in nature.

Interpol has had sought details of the sedition charges against Hussain for issuance of red notices.

The interior ministry had sought an extension from the Interpol of its given deadline to reply properly.

Earlier, the government had annexed a copy of the FIR, along with the request for red notices, registered against Hussain for delivering a hate speech on August 22 last year from London against the army as well as state institutions and inciting the party workers to attack some media houses.

The documents pertaining to investigations into the matter and a court order declaring Hussain a fugitive had also been attached with the request.