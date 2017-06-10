ISLAMABAD - Amid tirade of allegations of leaders of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) against the investigation process, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son Hussain Nawaz Friday appeared for the fifth time before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers case.

In this regard, a meeting of the JIT held at the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) under the chair of FIA Additional DG Wajid Zia and the investigators quizzed Hussain for around five hours to probe the corruption and money laundering charges against the Sharif family.

Sources said that the team also grilled Hassan, asking him the details of his family’s offshore assets and financial dealings abroad while Nawaz Junior submitted more documents in his defence before the JIT.

The elder son of PM Sharif arrived at the FJA at around 11am to record his statement for the fifth time and he left the academy about 4pm.

Talking to the media after appearing before the investigators, Hussain Nawaz said that he has not received yet any summon to appear before the team again.

However, he said, from the nature of the questions that were asked today, it seems that the JIT would not summon him again. Hussain added that he would have no problem appearing before the JIT if summoned again.

He said that action must be taken and sentence should be awarded if some wrongdoing is proved during the course of investigation.

Hussain Nawaz again asserted that the investigating team would not be able to prove anything against him as there was no evidence of wrongdoing. Answering a question, he made it clear that currently, he has no intention to contest election.

Hussain said: “No government or court can initiate proceedings on the basis of mere suspicion.” He said that we should avoid suspicion, terming it a satanic act.

To a question that why his younger brother avoided media after appearing before the JIT, he answered, it was his brother’s personal decision not to speak to media following his appearances before the JIT.

To another question regarding leaked picture, Hussain Nawaz said only those who leaked it know why they did it.

He said that he is thankful for the support extended by the party activists during the appearances before the JIT.

Hussain said that he was also thankful to the media personnel for keeping the nation aware of the situation despite the heat and fasting in Ramzan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Special Secretary Asif Kirmani lashed out at the premier’s opponents.

Kirmani said that PM Sharif wants the inquiry to be completed so the truth can come out. “We are cooperating with the JIT and will continue to do so,” he added.

He claimed that the Sharif family was rigorously investigated during the regime of Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf but no wrongdoing was proved.

He also called for making a JIT against Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

He continued that Imran Khan failed to submit his money trail in the apex court. “I urge Imran Khan to present himself for the accountability,” said Kirmani.

The political secretary said that Nawaz Sharif has strengthened the JIT by granting it NAB-like powers. “We (PML-N) will continue to cooperate with JIT despite objections,” he said.

Earlier, Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaduhary Abdul Ghafoor quarrelled with a police official when he barred him to move ahead. The MD hurled threats and warned the police official of dire consequences.

The members of JIT include Amir Aziz of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bilal Rasool of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Irfan Naeem Mangi of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Brigadier Nauman Saeed, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Brigadier Kamran Khursheed from the Military Intelligence (MI).