KASUR/SADIQABAD - Four persons were killed in different incidents here the other day. According to police, a watchman was bricked to death by unidentified suspects. Raja Jang police are investigating.

On the other hand, the dead body of a 30-year-old man was found floating in Mustafabad Canal. Police fished out the body and shifted it for autopsy. Similarly, dead body of a 50-year-old man was recovered from Sehjowal Canal. Pattoki Saddr police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem. Identity of the bodies is yet to be ascertained.

In Sadiqabad, an elderly man of Public Colony allegedly committed suicide by slitting his wrist here the other day. According to Rescue 1122, Mushtaq Ahmed, 60, was given first aid by the rescue team but he died due to bleeding. “The deceased was mentally-challenged and he committed suicide,” heirs claimed.