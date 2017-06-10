SIALKOT-Two armed motorcyclists snatched Rs1 million in cash from industrialist Sheeraz Ilyas and his factory employee Safdar during a broad day light dacoity occurred at Nangal Stop-Muradpur.

The industrialist and his employee were going to their factory after drawing Rs1 million from a private bank located at Kashmir Road. Meanwhile, the two armed motorcyclists held them at gunpoint. As they resisted, the dacoits opened fire and injuring them seriously. The accused fled away after snatching the money. The injured were shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition.

Meanwhile, local traders and industrialists have strongly protested against this major dacoity incident, demanding early arrest of the accused.