PHOOLNAGAR-The district police office ordered the establishment of Muhafiz Squad to prevent and control street crime here in Phoolnagar.

Kasur DPO Ali Nasir Rizvi stated while talking to the media during a visit to Sasta Ramazan Bazaar here the other day.

He was accompanied by Phoolnagar City Police SHO Syed Saqlain and senior journalists - Malik Abdul Razzaq, Dr Latif and others. The DPO went around different stalls and inspected quality, price and weight of various commodities. He also enquired from buyers about quality, price and weight of the foodstuffs being sold in the bazaar. On the occasion, people expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the public. Ali Nasir Rizvi was also briefed on the security measures put in place for the Sasta Ramazan Bazaar. The DPO directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security for the visitors.

He also announced the establishment of Muhafiz squad in Phoolnagar to rein in the street criminals.