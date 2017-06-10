MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the PML-N office-bearers and ministers have launched attack on JIT which is tantamount to assaulting the Supreme Court.

Addressing the participants of an iftar dinner here on Friday, he pointed out that the JIT has been constituted on the order of the apex court and the PML-N launched an intentional effort to make the JIT controversial. He suggested to the PML-N to answer the questions asked by the JIT instead of making it controversial.

He said that the country is passing through the most critical time of its history and it is unfortunate that the country does not have a foreign minister for the last four years. He said that the country is faced continuous attacks on diplomatic fronts but it failed to retaliate properly due to absence of foreign minister. He pointed out that the Afghan President put the blames of all of his country’s failures and terrorism on Pakistan while on the other hand India repeatedly violated the line of control besides killing Kashmiris. “Despite this all Pakistan is continuously silent?” he questioned.

He said that new alliances and groupings are taking place after Riyadh Summit as Iran and Turkey appeared to be on one side and the motive behind the Arab Summit looked like failing. “Pakistan can play a key role in clearing the misunderstandings existed among Muslim states but once again it appears silent,” he claimed.

He pointed out that Pakistan exhibited laziness and negligence on the issue of Kulbhushan, adding that the situation would have been different had the country had a strong foreign minister. He said that the politicians were busy in fight over throne. He said that he saw first budget session in his 32 year long political career during which the members of the parliament looked totally disinterested. He said that loadshedding and price hike made the lives of people highly miserable during the month of Ramazan and the government failed to offer them relief. “Sharifs still have time to resign from their offices and present themselves before public’s court for their failures,” he proposed.

15 ROUNDED UP

At least 15 commission agents, shopkeepers and hotel managers were rounded up by the special price magistrates during an operation against profiteers here on Friday. District government sources said that the persons were arrested on violation of Price Act and eight cases were registered against them besides imposition of Rs. 2 lac fine. Sources further revealed that all the arrested persons were sentenced to 10-day imprisonment and were sent to the jail.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of citizens, the Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha said that the district administration would leave no stone unturned to offer relief to the masses and those fleecing the public would have to spend their Eid in jail. He directed the price magistrates to launch action against price hike mafia on daily basis and catch big fist. “Do not say anything to the poor and small shopkeepers as well as vendors. We’re not here to render anyone unemployed rather we’re here to facilitate the public,” he added.