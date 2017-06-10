The National Accountability Court has approached Supreme Court against the bail granted to former adviser Dr Asim Hussain by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to NAB officials, Dr Asim got fake reports made to get bail on medical grounds despite that the SHC referee judge approved his plea. Therefore, his bail should be cancelled, stated the request filed by NAB.

On March 29, the SHC approved the bail plea of Dr Asim in two corruption references filed against him by NAB. The move was made by SHC referee judge, Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar.

SHC chief justice had appointed Gorar as a referee judge to decide the bail applications, following a split verdict by an SHC division bench on the bail issue in February.

Later, on the same day the anti-terrorism court issued release orders for Dr Asim.

His lawyer, Anwar Mansoor Khan, had informed the judges that his client's health condition was worsening and he required complete rest and medical treatment.