ISLAMABAD:- In response to media reports attributed to a WikiLeaks cable dating back to 2011, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has vehemently denied that its database had ever been shared with any country or entity. “The NADRA has very strong internal security control mechanisms that prevent any individual from permitting to or causing to share the database,” said a statement issued by the authority on Friday. “The authority has never compromised on the security of the citizens’ data and no outsourcing was ever done at the expense of national security.” “In reference to the media reports, it is pertinent to mention that such kind of misguided revelations can severely affect the international business that NADRA is undertaking, and strengthen its competitors,” it concluded.–Staff Reporter