National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Saeed Ahmad has written a letter to Supreme Court about 'mistreatment' of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with him.

According to media reports, Ahmad has claimed that despite Supreme Court’s order, he was threatened and treated disrespectfully by the team.

In the letter, written on June 5th, Saeed Ahmad wrote he felt like he is convict of a death sentence in place of witness in an investigation.

Before being questioned for 12 hours in three sessions, I had to wait for five consecutive hours, NBP President said.

He further told the court that following initial questioning, he was given some documents and after reading them, my statement was recorded.

He stated that if apex court watches the video, it can see the ill behavior of JIT with him.

On May 28th, Saeed Ahmad, who was previously deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, was summoned for questioning by JIT. It is said that a foreign currency account of Saeed was used to deposit huge funds to obtain direct and indirect credit lines.