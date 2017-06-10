ISLAMABAD - Senator Nehal Hashmi on Friday told the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of ruling PML-N that he was quoted out of context by media whereas he had never targeted any state institution or government functionary.

Five-member Ethics and Disciplinary Committee headed by Leader of House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq asked Nehal Hashmi about his threatening comments about all those conducting accountability of the Prime Minister.

Nehal Hashmi rejected the impression being created about him in social media and private television channels and said that actually his target was the Pakistan Thrik-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan and all those engaged in mudslinging on the ruling party.

He further said that he never think of threatening superior judiciary or JIT members and insisted his speech was presented out of context.

He further said that for understanding his point of view and who he had targeted, the whole speech of 15 minutes should be heard.

Insiders in the disciplinary committee informed The Nation that the committee also discussed the Nehal Hashmi’s backing out from the resignation he had initially tendered on the direction of party chief Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The committee would likely present his report to Prime Minister on his return from his foreign tour in a next couple of days and then the party would decide about the fate of Senator Nehal Hashmi.