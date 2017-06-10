Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) claiming a 70-year-old local’s life in another violation of ceasefire on Saturday.

Military’s media wing reported that aggressive troops opened fire in Chirikot Sector leaving a senior citizens Shabbir Khan hailing from Polas village dead.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that Indian fire was retaliated with full force.

Earlier in the day, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid a visit to troops in Muzaffarabad Sector. “COAS was given detailed briefing by the local commander regarding operational situation, Indian ceasefire violations and response by own troops,” Director General (DG) ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

While interacting with the soldiers, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated their state of preparedness, exemplary high morale and motivation of fulfillment of assigned mission.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps, DG FWO and GOC Murree accompanied the COAS during the visit.

On the occasion, troops unreservedly shared with COAS their feelings about Indian atrocities and ceasefire violations targeting innocent civilians and pledged that no Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response.

“We are aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats irrespective of the front,” the army chief said.

He hailed Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC for their determination against Indian brutalities and reiterated that Pakistan shall continue its support for right of self-determination to Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

General Bajwa was also briefed on ongoing communication infrastructure development by the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO). He appreciated the work saying that Army shall continue to play its role in nation building projects.

Pakistan Army earlier this month released two separate videos showing destruction of Indian checkposts across the border after the aggressor did not halt ceasefire violations.