Astana - The trade turnover between Russia and Pakistan has slightly increased but the two countries have much greater potential for economic cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Friday.

The Russian president stressed that Pakistan was an important partner of Moscow in South Asia. "The trade turnover has increased but our capabilities are much higher," Putin said.

Putin congratulated Sharif on Pakistan's accession to the SCO, granted to Islamabad and New Delhi at the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Astana that took place on Thursday and Friday.

Matters pertaining to bilateral interest particularly cooperation in diverse fields also came under discussion during the meeting.

Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir were also present at the meeting.

On Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that large Russian energy companies were working on the possibility of supplying liquefied natural gas to Pakistan and the construction of an offshore Iran-Pakistan-India pipeline.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also had a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and UN Secretary General Organisation António Guterres and shook hands with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani held an unscheduled meeting in Astana. The meeting, which lasted for around an hour, was held at the suite of the Afghan president in the Ramada Hotel, where the premier is also residing.

The prime minister's adviser on foreign affairs, Sartaz Aziz, also attended the meeting.

Sources revealed that issues related to terrorism, border fencing and regional security were discussed in the meeting.

Nawaz told the Afghan leader that Pakistan’s territory is not being used against any country for terrorism. He said the country has zero tolerance for terrorism. He told Ghani if Kabul government has any proof, those must be shared with Pakistan regarding presence of Haqqani network in Pakistan.

The prime minister also conveyed to Ghani Pakistan’s concerns about presence of leadership of Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan who launch attacks on Pakistani side of the border and demanded their return.

Nawaz said peace in Afghanistan is important for the region and Pakistan stands ready to play its role for peace in the war-torn country. He emphasised that blame game would not serve any purpose and must be stopped.

The reports further said the two leaders expressed their desire to improve bilateral relations. The Afghan president also presented traditional Afghan gifts to the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister and Nawaz Sharif shook hands as they greeted each other in Leaders’ Lounge.

During his sitting with President Ghani, Nawaz reiterated that Pakistani soil was not used against Afghanistan in the past and would not be used in future.

On the other hand, during his speech following India and Pakistan’s accession to SCO as permanent members, Nawaz Sharif congratulated his Indian counterpart over the development, however, the favour was not returned by the Indian leader under whose command border violations have worsened between the two neighbouring arch rivals.

Modi did not acknowledge Pakistan’s accession to the Russia-led bloc.

Modi was reluctant to answer questions from Pakistani journalists after the SCO Summit. As soon as he was asked about the humanitarian violations in Indian-held Kashmir, he chose to quickly escape from the media scene.

Modi remained silent about the loss of innocent lives in the occupied valley.

Apart from avoiding comment on Kashmir unrest, he also remained silent on question regarding India-Pakistan rift, peace process between the arch-rivals and his take on the future ties.

He straight away went outside the lobby and kept his distance with the Pakistani journalists.

During his meeting the UN chief, Nawaz said there were legitimate expectations from the United Nations to play its due role in addressing the myriad challenges of today, including the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

He appreciated efforts of the UN Secretary General and expressed his support to his call for cooperation among states and other stakeholders for advancing the agenda of peace and cooperation by resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiations, agreeing that this was essential for success in conflict prevention and resolution.

Congratulating Pakistan on a successful SCO membership, the UN secretary general said Pakistan was an important member of the international community and was playing an active role in the United Nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on other important issues of significance at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

The prime minister said that pursuing membership of the SCO was an important milestone and achievement of foreign policy of Pakistan. It advanced government's policy of peaceful neighbourhood and enhancing connectivity in the region.

He further said that Pakistan believed in building cooperative and stronger relationships with other members of the international comity. Both agreed that peace in the region and the world at large was in everyone's interest.

Guterres appreciated Pakistan's role in hosting Afghan refugees for the past 37 years.