On the special occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced special package for three days of Eid and reduced the fares by 33 percent, whereas, it has added five exclusive trains for the Eid days.

The spokesperson of PR told that the Eid package was approved in the meeting that was chaired by Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The first of five exclusive trains will depart from Karachi on June 23 and reach Peshawar via Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Malakwal, Lalamusa and Rawalpindi.

The second Eid special train will reach Rawalpindi from Quetta via Rohri, Khanewal and Lahore. The route of third one will be from Karachi to Lahore through Multan and Faisalabad.

Two trains will run from Rawalpindi to Multan and Multan to Rawalpindi. The Eid operation of Pakistan Railways will continue from Friday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 28.

Furthermore, extra coaches will be added to the already running trains to facilitate the passengers.