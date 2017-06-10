Saudi authorities have sent visa stamping stickers to Pakistan to address the problems being faced by Pakistani pilgrims in obtaining visas for performing Umrah.

According to media reports Saudi government has sent 1,00,000 visa stamping stickers to Karachi and Islamabad and this way the difficulties of Umrah pilgrims are likely to be allayed to considerable extent.

Due to non availability of these stickers more than 55,000 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims could not leave for Saudi Arabia to perform their Umrah. Several pilgrims had got cancelled their flights and hotel booking for want of stamping stickers.

While taking notice of media report, Saudi authorities have sent visa stickers on emergency basis and Karachi and Islamabad Consulates have started issuing visas.