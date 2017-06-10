LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that present government had plunged the country into multiple crisis in the past four years.

Addressing the party office bearers from Gujranwala division at Bilawal House here, the PPP Chairman said that country was facing a serious foreign policy crisis but the government lacked the vision to tackle the issue.

“The situation is so grave that Pakistan is facing tension at its borders with three neighbouring countries and there is no realisation at the government level to defuse the external pressure”, he remarked, adding, that country’s economy was in a pretty bad shape and energy crisis had badly affected its agriculture and industry.

“Only the PPP has the capacity to pull the country out of the quagmire of problems”, he said and added that it would be in the best interest of the people to get rid of the two parties in the coming elections.

Bilawal told party men that the PML-N and the PTI were two sides of the same coin incapable of steering the country out of the present crisis.

He alleged that both these parties came into being with the blessings of the establishment and hence had many things in common.

He said that PPP had a history of struggle against dictatorship which also confronted the al-Qaeda with the courage which other parties lacked tremendously.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated his commitment with party’s ideology stating that party won’t deviate from its founding principles in any situation.

Senior party leaders including Ch Aitzaz Ahsan, Ch Manzoor, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Tanvir Ashraf Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar and Jamil Soomro accompanied Bilawal on this occasion.

PPP chairman said no obstacle could stop him from realising the party objectives as jiayalas stood shoulder to shoulder with him.

He was confident that PPP will gain victory in the coming elections with a big margin.

He said that he wanted to reorganise the party at the zonal and Union Council level as the new party organisations have already been put in place at the divisional and district level.

He said that he would soon be visiting the divisions and districts in Punjab to complete this task in consultation with the local office-bearers.