CHINIOT- To get their grievances resolved, a number of complainants went to Chenab Nagar Police station where an open court was held by a police officer.

DSP Naveed Murtaza held the open court with the participation of SHOs, in-charges of the check posts, Investigation officers and the public from Chenab Nagar circle. The DSP said that open courts are regularly held at police stations. He also urged upon the public to join hands with police to thwart any untoward incident. He also advised the people to inform police upon any new person getting house in village or Mohallah and report any suspected activity going on in the neighbourhood. He also advised the police to keep a vigilant on suspects especially in an around the mosques and worship places of minority communities in Chenab Nagar and other areas.

New PITF body felicitated

SHEIKHUPURA- Federal Minister of Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain congratulated the newly-elected body of Pakistan International Taekwondo Federation (PITF) here the other day.

During a meeting with the new PITF office-bearers, the minister extended best wishes to them and hoped the new body would play its due role in promoting martial arts in the country.

PITF chairman Mujtaba Abbasi, senior vice chairman Mazhar Ali Solangi ,vice chairperson Naushin Aslam Ch, president Rana Shabbir Hussain, general secretary Akram Khan, finance secretary Dr Shazia Khurram, media adviser Aleem Khan and patron in-chief Mazhar Abbas were present on the occasion.