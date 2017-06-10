SADIQABAD-PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has launched a mass contact campaign in Punjab which would bring a positive public response and prove to be a milestone in the party’s success in the next general elections.

It was stated by People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) district president Khawar Bajwa during a media talk here. He said the incumbent government has made new records of corruption and bad governance. He said the poor are faced with worst financial circumstances while the rulers are giving rise to their off-shore businesses. “The federal and provincial budgets are nothing but jugglery of words as only the elite class has been privileged while the poor has totally been neglected,” he flayed the government. He said the rulers have given rise to corruption, terrorism, inflation and unrest in the country. He claimed people were prosperous during the PPP reign.

RAMAZAN BAZAAR CAVES IN

Consumers had to return empty-handed after a local Ramazan Bazaar caved in allegedly due to indifference of the officials concerned to their duty. According to eye witnesses, power supply was suspended while the other equipment i.e. furniture, billboards, fans were also fallen to the ground. They said the bazaar was established at cost of millions of rupees but destroyed due to alleged apathy of the administration. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the RY Khan Deputy Commissioner to take notice of the incident and punish the negligent officials.

Rs250m for Sadiqabad

The government has allocated Rs250 million in the provincial budget for 2017-18 for different uplift schemes in PP-296 constituency.

According to PML-N spokesman Abdus Suboor Ch, the huge funds have been allocated on the request of Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Shafique. He said roads along Adam Sahaba distributary will be carpeted, adding local schools will also be up-graded. Similarly, installation of sewerage and water supply lines, healthcare and tuff-tiling of streets are also included in the schemes.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working day and night to provide relief to the public, he claims.

STATIONERY SHOPS LOOTED

Five armed men looted Rs500,000 cash from two stationery shops and also took away CCTV cameras with them here the other day.

The dacoits barged into Phool Stationery Store on Water Supply Road and Moon Star Stationery Store at Nishtar Chowk. They looted Rs0.5 million and also took away CCTV cameras and other video records with them. City police are investigating.