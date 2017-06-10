PPP senator demands fresh probe into N-tech ‘selling’

ISLAMABAD - A senior PPP senator yesterday demanded a fresh inquiry into the matter of alleged sale of nuclear technology by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, the father of Pakistan’s atomic bomb, to some three countries, saying the nuclear scientist was only made a scapegoat.

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Farhatullah Babar demanded a fresh investigation after JUI-F lawmaker Hafiz Hamdullah, on a point of public concern, asked why Dr AQ Khan was not even mentioned during Youm-e-Takbeer celebrations on May 28. Without naming Pervez Musharraf, he said the national hero was made ‘zero’ by a military dictator.

Senator Babar, speaking on his point of public concern, quoted Pervez Musharraf’s book “In the Line of Fire” and said Dr Abdul Qadir Khan was not the single person behind stealing nuclear weapons’ secrets as a gang was involved it.

Musharraf, in his book, had admitted that several tones of nuclear materials and drawings had been smuggled from Pakistan to Libya, Iran and North Korea. However, only one individual, Dr AQ Khan, was singled out for nuclear proliferation, he said, adding this was not possible that a single person was behind this deal.

“It is impossible for a single person to smuggle out huge centrifuge machines and other nuclear materials without the connivance and assistance of many other players, he said and called for an inquiry to bring all those involved in proliferation to justice.

JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamdullah and PPP’s Sassui Palijo raised the issue of missing persons. PPP’s Farhatullah Babar said the issue of enforced disappearances would not be addressed effectively until legislation was made for bringing the state’s intelligence agencies under the ambit of law.

Senator Babar said the Senate Human Rights Committee had some time back proposed legislation which was subsequently endorsed last year by the Senate Committee of the Whole on Speedy and Inexpensive Justice.

The proposed legislation said the intelligence agencies should be brought within the ambit of law of the parliament. He stated the draft legislation also suggested punishment for keeping any accused in unlawful detention without bringing the charges against them before a court.

The PPP legislator said the Senate Committee of the Whole had also decided that in case the government failed to bring the proposed legislation to rein the agencies within 60 days, the Senate would adopt it as private member’s bill with the support of leaders of parliamentary parties. He said the 60-day period had expired, asking Col (r) Tahir Mashhadi, who was presiding the session, to give a ruling to declare it a private member’s bill.

Col (r) Mashhadi accepted the suggestion of the PPP senator to refer the matter of mysteriously disappeared cleric and four other human rights activists to the Senate Committee on Human Rights.

Earlier, Senator Hafiz Hamdullah alleged Mufti Ameer Zaman, an office bearer of his party, was picked up by intelligence agencies from Attock and his whereabouts had been unknown for the last many days. He also said a law student, Khadija Siddiqui, was stabbed for 23 times by his class fellow and the girl was still unsafe because the accused was the son of an influential lawyer who was trying to influence the trial. Leader of Opposition in Senate Aitazaz Ahsan endorsed the remarks of the JUI-F senator and said he would convince the bar not to intervene in the Khadija Siddiqui case.”

The house also passed the Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill, 2017, that proposed amendments in the original law aimed at controlling the forcible dispossession of any owner or occupier of any property by an individual. The previous law did not cover the individual act in land grabbing cases. The amendment was also proposed that a court, if it deemed necessary, could order a local inquiry by a magistrate besides police. Through another amendment, right to appeal was also given against the order of the court. An amendment also proposed fine up to Rs 0.5 million for filing a wrong complaint in a case of illegal occupation.

The lawmakers in the house came down hard on the government for the poor law and order situation of the Parliament House following the other day’s incident in which Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed MNA was confronted by a PML-N worker. Aitzaz Ahsan termed it a clear security lapse and said this was not the way of settling any financial matter; rather it should have been settled in the court.

“The security personnel of the parliament house in uniform were standing close where the incident took place. How a stranger sneaked into the parliament,” he questioned. PML-N Senator Chaudhry Tanveer opposed the remarks of the leader of the opposition and said any parliamentarian should not be made a ‘sacred cow’. If someone commits a fraud with someone, he should be held accountable, he said. Senator Mir Kabir said the incident was planned as it happened before the TV cameras.

The chair referred the matter to the interior committee of the house after State Minister for Interior Baleegur Rehmam said a case had been registered against the suspect and he had been handed over to the Secretariat police station.

