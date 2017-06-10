ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police on Friday booked former member Punjab Assembly and Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) for criminal intimidation and using foul language against the police officials deputed outside the Judicial Academy here Friday.

The police were present outside the Judicial Academy on the occasion of Hussain Nawaz’s appearance before the Joint Investigation Team probing the Panama Leaks. Ch Abdul Ghafoor reached there along with some of his aides and tried to enter the Academy premises by breaching security cordon. The FIR registered at Industrial Area Police Station said that upon police resistance, MD PTDC got infuriated and used foul language against the police officials. Police have registered a case against the PML-N member under section 500, 506, 186 and 353 of the PPC.