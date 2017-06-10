SIALKOT-PTI chairman Imran Khan flayed the government for trying to make the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) controversial, and announced to take the issue to the Supreme Court on Monday.

He expressed these views during the Sialkot exporters donated Rs75 million for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) at a fund raising ceremony held here on Friday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan presided over the ceremony. The PTI chairman accused the PML-N government of trying to make the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) controversial. He said that the PTI would foil every attempt by the government to affect the JIT.

Imran Khan added that the government was attacking the JIT through different ways repeating the history of attacking the Supreme Court. He strongly condemned the disgracing treatment with the AML President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed outside the parliament by the PML-N man, saying that the government staged the drama to insult him.

Imran said that the issue of Hussain Nawaz’s picture was not the matter of grave concern, adding that the Sharifs plundered the national wealth thus they should all be behind bars and now bars will be their future.

He also announced to adopt the tit for tat policy against the PML-N government to safeguard the prestige of the JIT. He added that the monarchy of the Sharifs would end before the end of 2017. He said the Sialkot exporters were the role model for the others. He said that they were the pride for the nation, as they have made several impossible things possible by successfully launching several socio-economic mega projects in Sialkot on self-help basis.

Imran Khan said, “The Sialkot exporters also feel the pain of ailing humanity thus they donate generously for the great noble cause in shape of SKMCH to serve the ailing humanity.”

Imran Khan announced that the SKMCH will continue its journey of serving the ailing humanity across the country without any political discrimination. He said that charity should also be beyond politics as it was the demand and need of the day.

On the occasion, the Sialkot exporters were of that the SKMCH served the ailing humanity. They said that they donated generously for the noble cause without any political interest.

They said it was very easy to earn Hasanat by serving the humanity. While addressing the participants, the PTI chairman said that the exporters were much blessed with natural passion and spirit of charity.

Finally the PTI chairman thanked and saluted the Sialkot exporters for their generous donations to SKMCH. PTI Leaders Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Khawaja Arif Ahmed, Usman Dar, Umer Dar and others were also present.

ROAD CLOSED: The district administration has closed Sialkot city’s busy Kashmir Road from China Chowk to Pakka Garha by diverting the flow of traffic towards the nearby service road.

Traffic police officials said that the step has been taken for the establishment of a direly needed flyover as the construction work has also begun.

Local MPA Ch Ikram said that the Punjab government has released a special grant of Rs1 billion for starting the project of establishing a flyover in Sialkot city’s congested China Chowk. He said that the proposed flyover would be helpful in lessening the traffic flow on the main inter-city roads. It would be the second overfly in Sialkot city. He added that the project would be completed in a stipulated period of one year.

CASE FILED: Police registered a case against 13 accused including Fahad Ashraf Mughal, Hafeez, Jaffar, Akram, Asif Bashir and Rafiq for stealing machinery worth Rs0.6 million from a factory.