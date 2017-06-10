Senator and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik to sue media for putting up false news against him.

Earlier Wikileaks claimed on Twitter that United States of America and the United Kingdom had stolen data of Pakistani voters, citing a cable in 2009 from US Embassy in Islamabad.

According to the cable, the then Prime Minister Gilani and Interior Minister Rehman Malik went to embassy and offered to share NADRA database, which also hold the record of all the voters in Pakistan.

To which Rehman Malik had said that he did not share the data with anyone. In his latest tweet he says,

I hv asked my legal team to sue those who televised /printed false allegation agst me.Verify the facts before printing/ televising any story https://t.co/0pKcanvDNn — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) June 9, 2017





He also said that facts should be verified before they are put in media.