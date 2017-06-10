Ruckus in NA as govt MPs square off against Shah

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday witnessed ruckus after some treasury lawmakers interrupted Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah in the middle of his speech over his ‘disparaging observations’ against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership.

Unlike the previous sitting, treasury lawmakers could not control their emotions when the opposition leader showed pictures of Noor Awan (a man who had confronted AML leader Sheikh Rashid outside the parliament) establishing his alleged links with the PML-N leadership, including the prime minister.

Government lawmakers Abid Sher Ali, Main Abdul Manan and others stood up from their seats to pass remarks against the Pakistan People’s Party leadership without taking the floor.

“How can you deny pictures of criminals like Tappi and Uzair Baloch with Asif Zaradi,” Abid Sher Ali repeatedly shouted. He was supported by Mian Abdul Manan and other PML-N members. PPP MNA Aijaz Jhakrani also jumped into a verbal brawl while giving a reference to the ‘Panamagate’. Both Jhakrani and Abid engaged in the verbal brawl by accusing each other’s leadership in different intervals.

Sensing the situation, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq made all-out efforts to cool down the situation in both harsh and soft tones, but the uproar further intensified in the house. The chair finally suspended the proceeding for 15 minutes.

The opposition lawmakers also left the house in protest before Defence Production Minister Rana Tanvir and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sheikh Aftab took them back to the house.

Earlier, Khursheed Shah strongly raised the issue of Sheikh Rashid-Awan confrontation and the arrest of MNA Jamshed Dasti.

“The person (Noor Awan), according to media reports, entered the house on a pass issued by the deputy speaker,” Shah said, showing the pictures of Awan with the president, the prime minister, the interior minister and other PML-N leaders.

Abid Sher Ali asked Shah to also display the pictures of former president Asif Ali Zardari with gangster Uzair Baloch. “We will not keep bearing your lecture silently,” he said. Sheikh Aftab and Rana Tanveer made all-out efforts to stop Abid Sher Ali, but he continued speaking.

The opposition leader, in response, said the pictures of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with former dictator Ziaul Haq were also part of the record.

He demanded the chair expose the person who brought the unwanted man to the parliament. “The person (Awan) entered without a pass, but the pass was issued later,” Shah said.

While talking about the arrest of independent MNA Jamshed Dasti, Shah said why he was arrested without taking the consent of the speaker. He also asked the speaker to issue his ‘production order’.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said the person (Awan) had been taken into custody by the police and that action would be taken according to the rules and regulations. An FIR had also been registered against the man, he stated.

Regarding Dasti’s arrest, the speaker said there was no need to ask the chair before arresting any member. “If he presents a production order, he can attend the session,” the speaker said.

Minister of State Baligur Rahman said that people like to take pictures with politicians. “Most of the time, unknown people take pictures and selfies with us,” he said while responding to the opposition leader’s speech.

Although it was a budget session, the house did not witness a single sentence from either side about the budget-related proposals.

Ruckus in NA as govt MPs square off against Shah