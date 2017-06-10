ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that the rulers could not escape accountability by targeting the judiciary.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman said that his party believed in across-the-board accountability but at the same time it would not “permit subverting the lawful investigative and judicial processes to escape accountability.”

Zardari condemned the statement of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif accusing the Supreme Court of partiality and discrimination and holding only the Sharif family accountable as “irresponsible, contemptuous and unacceptable”.

He demanded that Shehbaz Sharif should withdraw his ‘unwarranted and provocative remarks and seek apology.

“It is shocking that from the picture of Hussain Nawaz appearing before the Joint Investigation Team Shehbaz Sharif should have concluded that the Supreme Court was aiming only at the Sharif family,” the PPP leader said in a statement.

He said that those who bemoan that “this child [Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz] was made to sit there” would do well to recall how the twice elected Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto would sit on bricks piled outside jails with small children in her arms seeking justice.

“The PPP then did not accuse the Supreme Court for training guns on the party,” Zardari said.

He added: “Even when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was assassinated through abuse of judicial processes it never said that the Supreme Court had trained its guns on the party.”

Zardari said that the rulers should also recall the brutalities inflicted on their political opponents in the name of investigations in cooked-up politically motivated cases that eventually did not stand judicial scrutiny and the accused were set free.

He urged members of the bars and the legal fraternity to take notice of the chief minister's threatening and derogatory remarks.

Earlier, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned the government that the PPP would stand by the constitutional institutions in case of any confrontation.

Meanwhile on Friday, the first meeting of the PPP manifesto committee for upcoming elections was held here.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla chaired the meeting, while PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Dr Nafisa Shah, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Sabir Baloch were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said: “Pakistan People’s Party is the largest political party of Pakistan. It has its vote bank in every corner of the country. It’s the only hope for the people of Pakistan. The PPP voters expect that they can bring out Pakistan from internal and external crisis. It can also make Pakistan according to the true spirit of Jinnah’s vision.”

Mandviwalla added: “committee will meet and discuss the manifesto with the representatives of all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and the Federally-Administrated Tribal Areas.”

The manifesto committee members were of the view that equal representation will be given to youth, women, farmers, industries, students, labourers and all other stakeholders, said a PPP statement.